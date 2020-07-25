COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York drop to lowest since March 18

(WIVB) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State have dropped to 646- the lowest they’ve been since March 18.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU is now 149, the lowest it’s been since March 16, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said Saturday.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 71,466 tests reported yesterday, 750 were positive (1.05% of total).



Total hospitalizations fell to 646.



Sadly, there were 10 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/tyZlYp15W2 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 25, 2020

On Friday, 1.05 percent of COVID-19 tests across the state were positive and there were ten COVID-19 deaths in the state.

“New York State’s numbers continue to show progress in the midst of alarming increases in COVID-19 cases throughout the country and a renewed need to ensure compliance with state guidance here at home,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Yesterday’s numbers show New York’s hospitalizations continue to decrease and its rate of positive tests remains low, but it’s essential that we stay vigilant by social distancing, wearing masks and washing our hands as this pandemic is far from over. I urge everyone to stay New York Tough and New York Smart.”

Here’s the breakdown of testing across the state for Friday:

Here is the governor’s office’s numbers for new cases in counties in WNY:

Allegany 74 0

Cattaraugus 150 0

Chautauqua 216 4

Erie 8,282 48

Genesee 261 0

Niagara 1420 12

Orleans 289 0