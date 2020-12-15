COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly up in WNY

(WIVB) – The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Western New York is slightly up.

There are 526 people in hospitals in WNY with COVID-19, 109 of whom are in the ICU.

At the same time, the percentage of beds available is down to a quarter.

The Finger Lakes region, which includes Genesee, Wyoming, and Orleans counties, and is also seeing an increase in the number of patients in the hospital.

The percentage of open beds is also down.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that therre could be around 11,000 people hospitalized across New York State by next month, and that the state needs hospitals to prepare.

“We know what zip codes are increasing, we know that,” Gov. Cuomo said. “You know which hospitals serve those zip codes, you know which hospitals will face increasing numbers. Plan now.”