Covid-19 test kits given out at multiple locations throughout Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Several thousand at-home rapid Covid-19 tests were given away to residents throughout Erie County on Tuesday.

“We set it up this morning, hopefully to get the senior population a little bit, and anybody else that can come get it. We’re limited with what we have, but we’re going to do what we can,” said Richard Mrugalski, Town of Orchard Park emergency manager.

In Hamburg they gave away face masks and about 2,300 boxes each containing two test kits. And in Buffalo several community centers served as distribution points.

“People need to take advantage of the opportunity for free testing,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. “And they need to make sure that they are vaccinated, that they are boosted and that their young children are vaccinated as well.”

When taking the test, local health experts say it’s crucial to report the results to the county and inform your coworkers and close contacts.

“Anyone you’ve had contact with over the last two days or three days, you should let them know,” said Dr. Tim Murphy, UB Infectious Disease Expert. “Contact is defined as 15 minutes over a 24 hour period. That way, the folks who are your contacts, your loved ones, your coworkers, and your friends, they can take the appropriate measures to watch themselves carefully for symptoms and test themselves when appropriate.”

Erie County Health Department – Test Result Reporting https://www3.erie.gov/covid/form/form-to-report-a-positive-covid-

Niagara County Department – Test Result Reporting – https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Public-Health-Preparedness/2019-Novel-Coronavirus-COVID-19/Positive-COVID-19-Home-Test-Reporting-Form