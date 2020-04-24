COVID-19 testing now available at all WNY WellNow Urgent Care facilities

(WIVB) – Starting Friday, WellNow Urgent Care is offering two types of COVID-19 testing at its 12 Western New York facilities.

People who have or have recently had COVID-19 symptoms are eligible to receive the tests, available seven days a week with no appointment needed. WellNow is offering both PCR (nasopharyngeal swab) testing and blood antibody serology testing. Antibody testing can determine an individual’s immunity to the virus and help identify potential plasma donors.

Both tests return results in about 48 hours.

Testing is available at the following WellNow Western New York locations:

Amherst (Dent Tower)

Amherst (Harlem Road)

Batavia

Cheektowaga

Clarence

Dunkirk

Lancaster

Niagara Falls

Orchard Park

Tonawanda

West Seneca

Wheatfield

WellNow plans to expand COVID-19 screening to all New York facilities at a future date.