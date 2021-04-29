COIVD-19 Vaccine: Walk-in appointments at state sites start today

Niagara County and Erie County both have walk-in appointments as well as preregistered appointments

(WIVB) — The New York State Health Department opened up all of its vaccination sites to walk-in patients Thursday.

Walk-ins are for first doses only. So, if you have an appointment for a second dose keep your appointment.

“I got my vaccine yay! everybody get your shot!,” said Doris Lockhart of Buffalo. “I walked right in and it didn’t take no time.”

The state asks that you bring your state-issued ID and you insurance card if you have insurance.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s great that we can vaccinate everyone above 16,” said Jackson Berdine of Buffalo.

The Niagara County Health Commissioner says they’ll be offering walk-in appointments at their vaccine clinics as well as preregistered appointments.

The Erie County Health Department says today appointments are encouraged, but they are taking walk-ins as well.

Tops Friendly Markets says, they are reviewing the walk-in vaccination model and have not implemented it yet.

New York State Covid-19 Vaccines: https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

Niagara County Health Department Covid-19 Vaccines: https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Public-Health-Preparedness/2019-Novel-Coronavirus-COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccination

Erie County Health Department Covid-19 Vaccines: https://www2.erie.gov/health/index.php?q=press/schedule-covid-19-vaccination-appointments-erie-county-department-health-sites