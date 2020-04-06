Covid-19 won’t stop the Seder! One community’s solution is a Seder in a box

The Coronavirus has put the brakes on many religious celebrations and gatherings, but the Jewish Discovery Center in Amherst is making sure that doesn’t happen to Seder.

The Jewish Discovery Center has decided to prepare about 400 Seder kits and dinners.

“So we came up with this idea where we give people a Seder in a box. Where everything would come prepared, both the traditional holiday items that go on the Seder plates and a meal where they can actually have a holiday meal,” Rabbi Laizer Labkovski of the Jewish Discovery Center.

In the box there’s things like matzah bread, a Seder plate with all the items that go on the plate, there’s also grape juice, a booklet on how to run a Seder and a prayer book.

The rabbi says they’re all filled up with orders for the Seder dinner, but if you’d like to make one at home, he says you can find all the ingredients at your local grocery story.