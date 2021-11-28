COVID cases surge in WNY, region reports highest number of new cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York’s high COVID positivity rate is heading in the wrong direction.

For the second day in a row, the five-county region’s positivity rate is above 10 percent, the highest rate in the state. The Finger Lakes region, including Rochester, is right behind. Outside New York City and Long Island, Erie County had the most new cases reported yesterday, with more than 500.

Governor Kathy Hochul said nursing home patients must be protected as COVID rates surge and a new variant spreads. The governor’s office announced New York State nursing home and adult care facility operators and administrators must make booster doses available to all of their residents.

Hochul also urged New Yorkers who are waiting to be vaccinated to roll up their sleeves for their first COVID shots.