Covid on Campus: As more colleges suspend in-person classes, SUNY schools in WNY continue to fight the spread with preventative measures

So far there’s been three SUNY schools that have stopped in-person classes, because they’ve exceeded the health department’s threshold for covid cases.

Those schools include Cortland, Oswego and Oneonta. Oswego resumed in-person classes this week and Oneonta will be remote for the remainder of the fall semester.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras says one of the key components to fighting the spread is testing. All SUNY schools are now required to test students and staff for Covid.

“I think that, compared to the national movement right now, with how some colleges have just basically closed up shop, I think SUNY has been doing extraordinarily well,” said Malatras. “We’ve done more than 140 thousand tests, of which, only about .67 percent have been positive. “

In addition to testing, Buffalo State College, has put in place several other measures to keep their numbers low and to stop the spread. Some of those measures include social distancing inside the classroom, mask wearing, increased cleaning, and discouraging off campus parties.

"We have worked really closely with both our neighbors, Buffalo police, the inspectors office," said Timothy Gordon, vice president for student affairs at Buffalo State College. "So, we intervened and reached out when we had some situations at the beginning of the semester. We spoke with those residents and those landlords to identify where there might of been concerns."

