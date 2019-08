NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crash has closed the I-190 Southbound beyond Exit 21, Buffalo Avenue.

The Niagara International Transportation Technology Engineering Coalition reported the closure at 3:05 a.m. The closure impacts drivers using the North Grand Island Bridge southbound.

American Medical Response responded to the crash, and says one person was dead at the scene.

