Crash involving ambulance in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An overnight crash involved an ambulance rollover in downtown Buffalo.

Police say an AMR ambulance and another car collided at the intersection of Washington St. and East Tupper St. at 1:30 a.m. It caused the ambulance to roll on its side. The ambulance was responding to a call at the time of the crash.

Two ambulance crew members and the driver of the other car involved were transported to ECMC to be treated for various injuries. Police say charges are pending against the driver of the car.