BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of incidents slowed traffic down overnight, and for some, it went into the morning.

Around 11 p.m. last night, there was a burning Jeep seen along Route 219. It’s not clear what led to this.

Additionally, on I-290 near the Thruway (I-90), a tractor-trailer was seen laying on its side.

Another overnight crash closed an entire stretch of the outbound lanes of Route 33. Those eastbound lanes were shut down between Harlem and Union roads for hours between approximately 1:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.

News 4 has reached out to law enforcement officers to learn more about these crashes and will provide more information when it’s available.