Creator of “Save the Michaels of the World” organization appointed to state opioid settlement board

(WIVB) – A Western New Yorker who has been a crusader in the opioid epidemic will now help lead the charge fighting opioid addiction across the state.

Avi Israel has been appointed to the state’s Opioid Settlement Board .

Israel is the president and founder of “Save the Michaels of the World “, an organization he created after losing his own son to opioid addiction a decade ago, channeling his pain into a resource, to help individuals and families fighting the same battle.

Israel joined us on News 4 at 4:30 on Monday to talk about his new role.