BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A fire broke out at a home on Beverly Road tonight near Canisius College in Buffalo. It is now under control.

Four people lived there and the home was occupied at the time but we’re told everyone is accounted for and there were no injuries.

Buffalo Fire investigators are looking into how the fire started.

They estimate the damage at $80,000. News 4 is told this was the second fire that this crew of firefighters handled today.