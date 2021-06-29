Crews in Jamestown picking up after factory was destroyed in a fire

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Crews in Jamestown are picking up the pieces after an old factory was destroyed in a fire last week.

It happened on Crescent Avenue on Friday night.

Jamestown building to be demolished after massive fire

City officials say a demolition crew will now assess the site.



“They’ll determine when it’s time to start wrapping the site with the poly-cover. Then after that it will sit for 10 days,” said Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk. “We’ll continue to monitor the site to make sure the fence is still in place and no one has entered the site.”

Jamestown police have charged two teenage girls with arson.

The suspects are facing charges in family court.