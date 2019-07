TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters battled an industrial fire in Tonawanda early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to Wales Ave. shortly before 3:30 a.m.

There, they found a small fire happening in a dump truck.

Sprinklers within the building helped stopped the flames, according to the assistant fire chief at the scene.

Crews went through a hazmat wash just to be safe.

No one was hurt.