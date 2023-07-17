BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not yet clear if anyone was hurt when a fire broke out overnight on Riley Street.
Crews responded to the East Buffalo fire, which appeared to mainly be impacting the second floor of the structure.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
