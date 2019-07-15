Crews searching for 60-year-old hiker who went missing on Friday

(WIVB) — Monday is the fourth day of search and rescue for a 60-year-old camper missing in California.

Sheryl Powell went missing near Grandview Campground in the Bristlecone Pine Forest, just west of the California-Nevada state line.

Powell, who was described as an experienced hiker, vanished with her dog on Friday afternoon.

Crews are looking for her by air and by ground.

Her husband says she went to take the dog for a bathroom break while he parked the car.

After searching for an hour, he called law enforcement officers for help.

The camper’s family started a crowdfunding campaign to aid in the search efforts.