(WIVB) – Crews are starting work again at the south breakwater in Buffalo.

The 10,000 sq. ft. wall protects facilities on the Buffalo Harbor from deep water and ice.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working on a 600 ft. section.

The construction started a year ago and is expected to wrap up in the fall.

The Army Corps. of Engineers says whether more work is done depends on funding.