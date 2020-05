LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a fire at the Brickyard Pub & BBQ on Center Street in Lewiston.

Firefighters say they got the first call for the fire just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Right now — the Lewiston Fire Company No. 1 says Center St. and Ridge Rd. are closed between 4th and 5th St. They are asking any bystanders to stay away from the scene.

