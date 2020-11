Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB)– Crime Stoppers is looking for your help in finding the person(s) responsible for killing Juston Lewis.

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment in the homicide case.

Lewis was killed on November 23, 2019 on Schmarbeck Avenue in Buffalo.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.