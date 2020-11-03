Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted on federal drug charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Michael Murphy.

Murphy is believed to be in the Jamestown area and is wanted for several federal drug warrants including conspiracy with intent to distribute.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Western New York at 716-867-6161.

