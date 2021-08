BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to a $2,5000 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for a July 24 stabbing incident at Hertel Avenue and Sterling Avenue.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (716)867-6161 or submit a tip using the free Crime Stoppers app “Buffalo Tips”.