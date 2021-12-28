CRIME STOPPERS: Up to $7,500 reward offered for information in Buffalo woman’s homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to a $7,500 reward is being offered for information in the homicide of a Buffalo woman whose body was found in Chautauqua County in September.

Marquita Mull’s body was found in the Town of Portland on Sept. 28 . Mull, 50, was reported missing on July 18 after last being seen in Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore area on June 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers WNY at (716)867-6161.