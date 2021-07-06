CRIME STOPPERS: Up to a $5,000 reward being offered for information on Bailey Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting last month on Bailey Avenue.

The suspect is pictured here fleeing the 3200 block of Bailey Avenue on June 21 following the shooting of Majere Smikle, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or to submit a top by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips”.