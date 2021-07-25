1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Lasalle Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A late-night party turned deadly on the 700 block of Lasalle Avenue Saturday.

Police say just after 11 p.m. three men were shot at a gathering and a 29-year-old man died at the scene.

The two other men, ages 25 and 26, were taken to ECMC and are both listed in stable conditions. Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip call line at (716) 847-2255.