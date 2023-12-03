BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot inside of Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police.

Police responded to the club just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, where a 30-year-old man was shot in a bathroom.

He was brought to ECMC and is listed in stable condition.

This shooting is the latest in a string of incidents in and around the club this year. On Jan. 29, a 36-year-old security guard was shot in the parking lot of the club. Two weeks later on Feb. 12, a 21-year-old was killed and two more were injured in a shooting inside the club. Two people are facing charges in connection.

Most recently, two people were injured in a “targeted” shooting across the street from the club in the early morning hours of Oct. 1.

Following the Feb. 12 shooting, Club Marcella increased security and city officials said they would review whether the club would be shut down.

Sunday morning’s shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.