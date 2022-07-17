Correction: A previous version of this story misdated the date of the incident. It happened late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are working to put together the pieces after numerous cars were stolen from a West Herr dealership Friday night into Saturday morning in Hamburg.

13 of the 16 stolen vehicles have been recovered without any damage as of Monday according to Hamburg police.

It’s expected the remaining vehicles will be recovered soon.

“We would like to thank local authorities and law enforcement for their quick assistance in this matter,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to contact their local police department.