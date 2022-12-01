LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout the months of October and November, 12 people were arrested for welfare fraud, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
The 12 individuals were arrested on charges connected to welfare fraud within Niagara County.
Angela Scott, 34, faces the following charges:
- One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree
- One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree
- One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree
Jasmine Holland, 32, faces the following charges:
- Three counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree
- Two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree
- Two counts of welfare fraud in the fourth degree
Von Casey, 37, faces the following charges:
- One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree
- One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree
- One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree
Thomas Walsh, 54, faces the following charges:
- One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree
- One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree
- One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree
Jenny Andresejour, 37, faces the following charges:
- One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree
- One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree
- One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree
Ashely Andriaccio, 41, faces the following charges:
- One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree
Barry Hibbert, 59, faces the following charges:
- Six counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree
- One count of grand larceny in the third degree
- One count of welfare fraud in the third degree
Jacqueline Judware, 34, faces the following the charges:
- One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree
- One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree
- One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree
Kimberlee Lambert, 39, faces the following charges:
- One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree
- One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree
- One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree
Takara Ellis, 25, faces the following charges:
- One count of offering a false statement for filing in the first degree
- One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree
- One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree
