LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout the months of October and November, 12 people were arrested for welfare fraud, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The 12 individuals were arrested on charges connected to welfare fraud within Niagara County.

Angela Scott, 34, faces the following charges:

One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree

One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree

One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree

Jasmine Holland, 32, faces the following charges:

Three counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree

Two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree

Two counts of welfare fraud in the fourth degree

Von Casey, 37, faces the following charges:

One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree

One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree

One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree

Thomas Walsh, 54, faces the following charges:

One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree

One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree

One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree

Jenny Andresejour, 37, faces the following charges:

One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree

One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree

One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree

Ashely Andriaccio, 41, faces the following charges:

One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree

Barry Hibbert, 59, faces the following charges:

Six counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree

One count of grand larceny in the third degree

One count of welfare fraud in the third degree

Jacqueline Judware, 34, faces the following the charges:

One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree

One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree

One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree

Kimberlee Lambert, 39, faces the following charges:

One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree

One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree

One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree

Takara Ellis, 25, faces the following charges:

One count of offering a false statement for filing in the first degree

One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree

One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree