BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on Concord Street in Buffalo Tuesday, recovering five loaded guns, including one stolen from the state of Alabama and a ‘ghost gun,’ according to State Police.
In addition to the weapons, heroin, crack and $1,300 in cash were seized from the residence. A total of 12 people were arrested as a result. All 12 suspects were charged with the following:
- Five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (subdivision two: possession of five or more firearms) — Class C felony
- Five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (subdivision three: possession of a loaded firearm) — Class C felony
- One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree — Class D felony
- Five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree — Class A misdemeanor
- One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree — Class C felony
- Three counts of use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree — Class A misdemeanor
The suspects arrested include:
- Eric J. Blair, 23 (Buffalo)
- James H. Davis, 64 (Buffalo)
- William D. Miles, 19 (Buffalo)
- Destiny J. Nutting, 25 (Buffalo)
- Michael J. Riotous Jr, 41 (Buffalo)
- Mysha N. Smith, 33 (Buffalo)
- Two unidentified 18-year-olds (Buffalo)
- Narrison R. Boyd, 26 (Niagara Falls)
- Lisa A. Chandler, 56 (N/A)
- Davan M. Dark, 43 (N/A)
- Ebony D. Sanders, 45 (N/A)
Blair was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree with intent to sell, a Class B felony. The $1,300 seized in the warrant’s execution was taken from Blair’s person.
Miles and Boyd were each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a Class D felony.
A minor was reportedly detained at the scene, but was not charged.
Weapons recovered include a Mac 10, a .380, a Glock 22, a Glock 26 stolen from Alabama, and a Polymer 80 ‘ghost gun.’
