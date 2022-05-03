BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on Concord Street in Buffalo Tuesday, recovering five loaded guns, including one stolen from the state of Alabama and a ‘ghost gun,’ according to State Police.

In addition to the weapons, heroin, crack and $1,300 in cash were seized from the residence. A total of 12 people were arrested as a result. All 12 suspects were charged with the following:

Five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (subdivision two: possession of five or more firearms) — Class C felony

Five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (subdivision three: possession of a loaded firearm) — Class C felony

One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree — Class D felony

Five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree — Class A misdemeanor

One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree — Class C felony

Three counts of use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree — Class A misdemeanor

The suspects arrested include:

Eric J. Blair, 23 (Buffalo)

James H. Davis, 64 (Buffalo)

William D. Miles, 19 (Buffalo)

Destiny J. Nutting, 25 (Buffalo)

Michael J. Riotous Jr, 41 (Buffalo)

Mysha N. Smith, 33 (Buffalo)

Two unidentified 18-year-olds (Buffalo)

Narrison R. Boyd, 26 (Niagara Falls)

Lisa A. Chandler, 56 (N/A)

Davan M. Dark, 43 (N/A)

Ebony D. Sanders, 45 (N/A)

Blair was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree with intent to sell, a Class B felony. The $1,300 seized in the warrant’s execution was taken from Blair’s person.

Miles and Boyd were each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a Class D felony.

A minor was reportedly detained at the scene, but was not charged.

Weapons recovered include a Mac 10, a .380, a Glock 22, a Glock 26 stolen from Alabama, and a Polymer 80 ‘ghost gun.’