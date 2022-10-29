BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police confirmed to News 4 that a 12-year-old boy is accused of robbing a bank on Friday.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., the boy reportedly entered an M&T Bank branch on Jefferson Avenue where he passed a note to a teller demanding cash, according to authorities.

The boy reportedly left with a small amount of cash.

Police say they took the boy into custody on East Utica Street. They say the boy didn’t display a weapon.

Due to his age, the boy’s name has not been released. He was charged with robbery in the third degree.