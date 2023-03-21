BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after police say he entered a bar and struck a bartender in the head with a BB gun.

The teen allegedly entered the bar on Ellicott Street with another person around 6:45 p.m. Saturday and demanded to be served. When the bartender asked for identification, one person is said to have displayed the weapon and hit the bartender in the head with it.

The individuals fled the scene after police arrived and they were apprehended a short time later.

The boy is charged with one count of assault and one count of menacing.