RIDGEWAY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Medina man is facing multiple drug and weapon charges following a drug investigation, according to the Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force.

The task force, with assistance from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Medina Police Department, and the Medina Police K9, say they arrested Xavier Hand following the execution of a search warrant at a storage unit facility in the Town of Ridgeway.

Courtesy: The Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force

Police say they seized 114 fentanyl pills, disguised as oxycodone, over 2,000 disguised Xanax bars, over a half pound of psilocybin mushrooms, over 14 pounds of high-grade marihuana, over $156,000 in cash, a loaded semi-automatic pistol, scales, numerous packaging materials, and other drug paraphernalia as a result of the search warrant.

Courtesy: The Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force

Courtesy: The Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force

Hand, who is currently on probation, was charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, one count

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, one count

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree — firearm, one count

Hand was arraigned in CAP county court and was committed to the Orleans County Jail on $2,000 bail and a probation violation was filed.

According to authorities, Hand was arraigned again on the probation violation and was committed to jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Further charges, pending lab results, and further arrests are pending.