BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Congressional Walk, near Eggert Road.

Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot and taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he was listed as stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.