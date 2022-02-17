15-year-old arraigned on felony for allegedly bringing loaded handgun into Bennett Community School building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 15-year-old was arraigned in Erie County Court Thursday afternoon on a felony for allegedly bringing a loaded handgun inside the Bennett Community School building.

Buffalo Police responded to Bennett Community School Campus in Buffalo on Dec. 16, 2021, around 11 a.m. to investigate a report of a gun inside the building. The school went into a shelter-in-place while police swept the school; their investigation turned up a loaded illegal handgun inside a backpack, according to the Eire County District Attorney’s office.

The 15-year-old boy accused of bringing the gun into the building was slapped with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He’ll be back in court on Feb. 23 at 2:00 p.m.

The teen is out on $25,000 bail posted after his first arraignment in Youth Part.

“While I am thankful that no one was injured during this incident, this teenager is accused of committing one of the most concerning and serious offenses – bringing a loaded handgun into school. Anyone who commits or threatens to commit a crime at any school in Erie County will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

There are three schools on the Bennett campus: Lewis J. Bennett School of Innovative Technology, Research Laboratory High School and Middle Early College High School.