BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old boy will spend the next five years on probation for shooting a 14-year-old in the back at a home in Buffalo last March, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Prosecutors say that on March 21, the teen shot the victim with an illegal gun inside of a bedroom at a home on Mary B. Talbert Boulevard in the City of Buffalo. The victim was treated at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

In addition, a co-defendant, 20-year-old Isaiah Hicks of Buffalo, has been charged with criminal possession of a firearm and endangering the welfare of a child in connection.

Hicks will re-appear in court on August 28.