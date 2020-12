BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A teenager is dead after a shooting in Buffalo’s Emerson neighborhood.

Police say two men were shot, just before 5 a.m. at Liddell and Brier Streets.

A 17-year-old died at the scene.

Crews also brought an 18-year-old to ECMC. We’re told he’s in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buffalo Police, call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.