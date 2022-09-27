BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Esser Avenue that occurred Monday night.
Officers responded to a call around 10 p.m. Monday, where a 17-year-old boy had been shot. The victim was declared dead at the scene.
Detectives say the shooting appears to be targeted. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.
The investigation is ongoing; News 4 will provide updates as they become available.
