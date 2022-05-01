BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old male from Buffalo was killed Saturday night in a shooting.

Buffalo Police officers responded to the area of Martha Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue just before 7:45 p.m.

The 18-year-old was shot while he was inside of a vehicle and then crashed into a pole, according to BPD.

He was declared dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line (716) 847-2255.