NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.(WIVB)- An 18-year-old man is dead after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Niagara Falls.
According to a spokesperson for the city, it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on 19th Street and Welch Avenue. The man was shot several times while sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car.
He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room where he later died from his injuries.
Police say the suspect left the scene on foot and have not released any further information at this time.
LATEST:
- 18-year-old Niagara Falls man shot and killed while sitting in park car
- Trump considers 2024 campaign kickoff on Inauguration Day, NBC News reports
- Justin Timberlake gives wheelchair accessible van to family of teen with cerebral palsy
- 68-year-old man shot on Eller Avenue
- White House Advent Calendar countdowns to Christmas with history and photos