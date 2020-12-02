18-year-old Niagara Falls man shot and killed while sitting in park car

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.(WIVB)- An 18-year-old man is dead after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Niagara Falls.

According to a spokesperson for the city, it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on 19th Street and Welch Avenue. The man was shot several times while sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car.

He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect left the scene on foot and have not released any further information at this time.

