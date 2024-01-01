BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old male was seriously injured in a shooting near UB south early Monday morning, according to police.

Police responded to Main Street and Merrimac Street just before 3:30 a.m., where the male was hit while outside.

He was transported to ECMC with injuries that “appear serious in nature.”

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.