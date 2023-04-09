NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old is facing several charges following a high-speed chase that ended in Grand Island early Sunday morning, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the chase began just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday when they tried to stop 19-year-old Vito Wojick of Niagara Falls after he allegedly failed to stop at a red light at Military Road and Porter Packard. It is alleged that Wojick fled at a high rate of speed southbound onto I-190 and continued onto Grand Island after getting off of I-190.

They say the pursuit ended at a residence on the 300 block of Orchard Road in Grand Island as Wojick fled on foot into a home.

Wojick was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated per se – above .08%, unlawful fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, obstruction of governmental administration, reckless driving and several traffic violations.

He was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility for arraignment.