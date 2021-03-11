19-year-old in stable condition after being shot in the leg on Eller Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 19-year-old man was shot on 100 block of Eller Avenue in Buffalo around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Buffalo Police.

We’re told the 19-year-old from Buffalo was shot in the leg, he was transported to Erie County Medical Center.

He’s currently listed in stable condition.

BPD asks if you have any information about the shooting to text or call the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.