2 arrested in West Side homicide

(WIVB)- Two people were arrested in connection with the death of a Buffalo man last week.

Josean Roman-Cruz, 37, and Elsa Escalera-Flores, 35, are charged with the murder of 50-year-old Wilfredo “Tito” Justiniano.

On March 27 around 7:45 p.m., Justiniano was shot and killed on the hundred block of Pennsylvania Street.



The two suspects were arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshal’s leaving an Amherst address and turned over to Buffalo homicide investigators.

Roman-Cruz is charged with second-degree murder as well as criminal possession and criminal use of a firearm. Escalera-Flores is charged with murder and weapons possession counts for aiding Roman-Cruz.