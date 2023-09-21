BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo men were arrested Wednesday after they allegedly made threats to individuals inside a mosque during a religious service, the Buffalo Police Department announced.

Police said Robert Lawrence, 23, and Davious Kapinski, 31, allegedly entered a mosque on the 1900 block of Genesee Street without permission around 7:45 p.m. and began making threats to those inside, refusing to leave until members called 911.

Officers responded and began an investigation before apprehending the two suspects a block away from the mosque.

Lawrence and Kapinski were both charged with one count of disruption or disturbance of a religious service, funeral, burial or memorial service and one count of second-degree harassment.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.