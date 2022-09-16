LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Canadian men were busted by federal authorities Saturday for allegedly smuggling two people from Ontario to Lewiston.

The Homeland Security Border Enforcement Security Taskforce and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were tipped off about the smuggling on Sept. 10. Canadian and U.S. authorities zeroed in on a vessel leaving a marina in St. Catharines, Ontario, with four people on board, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The vessel entered the Niagara River and headed south toward Lewiston. It entered U.S. waters and docked in a private slip. Two people got off the vessel, and law enforcement slapped cuffs on the duo and determined they were “inadmissible aliens,” the USAO said.

Homeland Security and the U.S. Coast Guard tracked down the vessel. They arrested Zijad Saskin and Kevin Marlor. According to the criminal complaint, Saskin and Marlor may have been involved in a similar July 19 human smuggling incident.

The two alleged smugglers were charged with bringing in or harboring certain aliens. They could spend a maximum of 10 years behind bars and have to cough up $250,000.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy released the pair on conditions.