BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Undercover law enforcement busted two citizens of India trying to get married in Hamburg for a green card.

Dishant Patel, 24, and Shweta Patel, 23, who both were living in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the time, are facing a conspiracy to commit marriage fraud charges.

It’s alleged that both Patels tried to fraudulently get married to an American citizen at Hamburg Town Hall in January 2022. It turned out the Americans were undercover officers, according to the United State Attorney’s Office. Both were arrested and charged.

The charges come after U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced an attorney from Illinois and a “marriage broker” from Connecticut pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud.