BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo men are facing gun and drug charges following a search warrant conducted on Thursday, police said.
The warrant was conducted on the first block of Texas Street. According to authorities, a loaded handgun, ammunition, a bag of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia was found.
The two men, 51-year-old Darrell Delaney and 56-year-old Fred Johnson, were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
The search was conducted by the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit, Buffalo SWAT, ATF and FBI Safe Streets Task Force.
