2 former Erie County workers, home care nurse prosecuted by Special Investigations in separate cases

ERIE COUNTY, (WIVB)– A homecare nurse and two former Erie County employees are facing charges for using their employment to commit crimes.

Buffalo resident Tamara Ebo, 44, embezzled approximately $42,574.16 from 14 clients as a caseworker for Erie County Department of Social Services Adult Protection, between September 1, 2016, and June 30, 2019.

The transactions were discovered when Social Services received a call from an employee of a non-profit agency who reported questionable transactions on the account of an individual who was being assisted by an adult protection caseworker. Ebo was fired shortly thereafter.

Ebo pleaded guilty to three separate charges, including one count of grand larceny and one count of official misconduct, and faces a maximum of seven years. She is set to return to court for sentencing in April.

While working as a clerk typist for Erie County Department of Social Services Child Protective Services (CPS), Nicole Wichlacz, 31, of Buffalo, accessed county records and gave information to a friend multiple times between July 30, 2019, and December 27, 2019. Wichlacz was terminated from her position in November 2020.

She faces a maximum of one year in jail when she is sentenced in April.

Wendi Jo Oliver, 40, of Barker pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny for falsifying timesheets between February 1, 2018, and December 1, 2019 while employed as a home care nurse for an adult with cerebral palsy in the Town of Clarence.

She collected $11,700.00 in pay through the victim’s special needs trust fund.

Oliver was terminated from her position shortly after the theft was uncovered, but paid full restitution to the victim at her court appearance.

Olivier faces a maximum of one year in jail when she is sentenced on April 26.

“These services are designed to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable adults and children in our community. These three women used their employment as a means to take advantage of the system and the people it serves to protect,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.