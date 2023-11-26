BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two former staffers of Assemblyman Patrick Burke have filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of violating New York labor and human rights laws.

The two former staffers, Matthew Dearing and Nicole Golias, accuse Burke of “various instances of inappropriate and discriminatory behavior” by Burke between July 2021 and May 2022.

The lawsuit, filed in the State Supreme Court of Erie County by attorney Nate McMurray, alleges that Dearing and Golias were fired in the days following the Tops supermarket mass shooting after they encouraged Burke to take a strong stance against white supremacy. One of the plaintiffs, Dearing, is a Black man, while Golias is a white woman.

The suit accuses Burke of “discussions involving sexual relations and derogatory comments about current and former employees, particularly targeting women,” that Burke made “disturbing remarks about race, gender and political issues” and that Burke “attempted to create a frat-like environment” in his office.

The suit alleges that Burke asserted to Dearing that he “possessed a stronger connection” to Black culture than Dearing, and believed that he could not express his opinions freely without being criticized because he was white.

He is also accused of sharing explicit details of his teenage son’s intimate interactions by accessing his son’s Snapchat account and “rated” the attractiveness of his son’s underage partners. The suit also claims he initiated conversations about having sexual relations with people with disabilities, asking Golias if she pressed her breasts against men she liked, and accusing Dearing of being “lazy” for living with his mother and sisters.

It also details a conversation between Burke and Dearing said to have happened in the days following the mass shooting, with Burke allegedly calling Dearing “emotional” for being concerned for his family, who lived near Tops on Jefferson.

Dearing and Golias are seeking compensatory damages as well as injunctive relief.

Burke, who has been in office since 2019, represents New York State’s 142nd State Assembly District. That district contains South Buffalo, Lackawanna, West Seneca, Orchard Park and parts of Ellicott.

The Buffalo News was first to report this story.

News 4 has reached out to Burke’s office for comment and has not yet heard back.