BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were given a conditional discharge after they pleaded guilty to trespassing in a store that had been looted during the December 2022 blizzard, the Erie County District Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Shaniece Jones and Walter Hicks, both 35, pleaded guilty to one count each of trespassing, a violation.

Jones and Hicks entered into a Family Dollar on Bailey Avenue that had been closed due to the blizzard and previous looting incidents on the evening on Dec. 27, 2022. They had gained entry through a broken glass door, which had been previously been smashed by an unknown person.

They had been charged with third-degree burglary before the charges were reduced.